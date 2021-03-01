Elastos (ELA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.29 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Elastos has a total market cap of $45.60 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00005425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006518 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

