electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Up 21.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s stock price traded up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $2.64. 140,217,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,277% from the average session volume of 5,900,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in electroCore in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

