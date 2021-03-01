Electroneum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $805,959.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $199.85 million and approximately $805,959.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,842,187,696 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

