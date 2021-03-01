Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

