Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,842. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

