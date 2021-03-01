Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Element Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 136.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 978.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 187,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

