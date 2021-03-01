Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ELOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

