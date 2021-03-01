Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
ELOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
