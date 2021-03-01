Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $170.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $134.57 or 0.00277355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00083145 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,277,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,047,156 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

