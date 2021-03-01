Elrond ERD Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00523657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00072501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00458688 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

