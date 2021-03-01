ELYSIA (EL) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

