eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading Up 18%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) traded up 18% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.52. 2,422,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,632,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get eMagin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $305.10 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,590.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,098,984 shares of company stock worth $6,979,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of eMagin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.