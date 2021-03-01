Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.17

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.17 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 42644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,793,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

