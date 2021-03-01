Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 28th total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Emerson Radio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN opened at $1.49 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

