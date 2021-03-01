Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Position Increased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,504 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 2.48% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $39,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,915,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,437. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,099.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

