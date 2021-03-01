Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.62 ($19.55).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAP shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

CAP opened at €18.18 ($21.39) on Monday. Encavis AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a fifty-two week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.57 and a 200 day moving average of €18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.79.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.