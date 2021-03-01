Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 5.3%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 4,473,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,481,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Endo International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.