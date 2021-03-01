Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

