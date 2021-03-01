Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.68. 4,263,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,493,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

