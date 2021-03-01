Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.68. 4,263,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,493,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.
About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.
Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.