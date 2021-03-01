Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 743.4% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ERAO opened at $0.00 on Monday. Energy Revenue America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Energy Revenue America
Read More: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Revenue America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Revenue America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.