Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 743.4% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ERAO opened at $0.00 on Monday. Energy Revenue America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Energy Revenue America

Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

