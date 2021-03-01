Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $164,971.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.03 or 0.00442238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033492 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.86 or 0.03613875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

