EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.25

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.25 and last traded at $84.20, with a volume of 1617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

