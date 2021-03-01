Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.54

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.54 and last traded at $230.64, with a volume of 2331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.