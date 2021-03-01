Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.54

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.54 and last traded at $230.64, with a volume of 2331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.59.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.
About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.
