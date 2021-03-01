EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0440 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $250,656.82 and $29,647.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

