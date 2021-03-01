Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Up 6.4%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. 294,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 271,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.63.
About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.
