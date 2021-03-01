Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Up 6.4%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. 294,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 271,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 392.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 1,977,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 244,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 126,209 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

