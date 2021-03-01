EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the January 28th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on EnWave from $1.20 to $1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS NWVCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. 141,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. EnWave has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.47.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

