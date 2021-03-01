EOSDT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $435,741.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

