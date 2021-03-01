Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report sales of $7.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Epizyme reported sales of $1.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $49.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.12 million, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $240.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPZM. Barclays cut their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of EPZM opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Epizyme by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP increased its stake in Epizyme by 22.4% in the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

