Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BeiGene, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will earn ($4.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

Shares of BGNE opened at $320.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

