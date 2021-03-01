Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golar LNG Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.34 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.