Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

PLUG opened at $48.38 on Monday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.