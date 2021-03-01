Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of GIL opened at C$38.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.28. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -33.92. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

