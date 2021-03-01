Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
