Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,177,000 after buying an additional 3,668,035 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.