Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

JBT stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

