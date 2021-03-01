Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orion Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ORN stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Orion Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

