Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

