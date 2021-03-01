Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

RCKT opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

