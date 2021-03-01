Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$21.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.66 million and a PE ratio of -12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.07. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.23.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

