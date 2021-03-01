Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.69 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 59,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

