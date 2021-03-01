Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

STN opened at $39.35 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

