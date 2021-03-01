Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.