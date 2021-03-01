Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $12.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $398.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.37 and its 200-day moving average is $376.28. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teleflex by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.