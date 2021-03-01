Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 1st (CA, CAP, DTE, FME, FRE, IAG, INGA, KER, RB, VOW3)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 1st:

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €52.40 ($61.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €79.50 ($93.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €219.00 ($257.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

