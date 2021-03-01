Equity Investment Corp Buys 487,504 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,504 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 4.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $85,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 816,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 188,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 156,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

