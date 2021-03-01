Equity Investment Corp Buys 57,114 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,114 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $67,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after purchasing an additional 351,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.74. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,942. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.