Equity Investment Corp Cuts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of HMC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,191. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

