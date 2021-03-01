Equity Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.64% of Globe Life worth $63,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Insiders sold 20,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,104 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GL traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $95.56. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,187. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

