Equity Investment Corp Has $23.40 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515,109 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,211,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

