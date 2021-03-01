Equity Investment Corp Has $39.17 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,302 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned about 1.02% of Cimarex Energy worth $39,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,905. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

