Equity Investment Corp Has $47.92 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Equity Investment Corp cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $47,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded up $3.55 on Monday, reaching $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

