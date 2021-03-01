Equity Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 186,638 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.21% of The Williams Companies worth $50,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 159,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,047. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

